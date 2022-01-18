UFC 270 video: Watch Countdown to Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 270 fight week is here!

The UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2022 has a pair of championship fights for fans to enjoy. In the main event, heavyweight champion and knockout machine Francis Ngannou makes his first title defense against former teammate and current interim champ Ciryl Gane. The co-main event sees new men’s flyweight champion Brandon Moreno once again take on Deiveson Figueiredo, whom Moreno soundly defeated in their rematch last year. Their first fight ended in a draw in one of the best matchups of 2020, so we’ll see if Figueiredo can even the score... and maybe draw interest in a fourth fight?

As usual, when it’s a pay-per-view week it gets the Countdown treatment. You can watch the full Countdown to UFC 270 video at the top of the page. There are segments on both title fights for you to enjoy.

UFC 270 takes place on Saturday, January 22nd at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, with the usual main card start time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.