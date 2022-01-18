Giga Chikadze after loss to Calvin Kattar: I would beat him nine times out of ten

For the first time in his UFC career, Giga Chikadze is dealing with a loss. It happened at the hands of Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 46 on Saturday, where he absorbed quite a beating throughout the five-round battle.

Chikadze wore the fight on his face after absorbing a barrage of knees and elbows within those 25 minutes of action. But despite his beaten state, the proud Georgian remains ardent in the belief that he is the better fighter.

In a post-fight video he released through Facebook Live, the 33-year-old put the entire featherweight division on notice after going through what he sees as a learning experience.

“This is a part of the journey when I signed up for this sport. I knew (losing was a part) of it. I f—ked up last night, but it’s all good, it’s the journey. I’m learning from this. Next time, I’m gonna come back so much stronger.

“I already feel bad for my future opponents. I’m gonna learn a lot from this one. Trust me on that.”

Chikadze may have absorbed a beating from Kattar, but if given the chance for nine more fights, he believes he wins all of them.

“Also, I feel like if I would fight with this guy ten times, nine I would win. That would be the one I would lose, that was last night,” he said.

“It is what it is. I made a mistake and I’m paying (for it) now. It’s all good. I’m unbrokable. Remember this shit. Georgians always unbreakable. This is how we fight. ’Til the f—ng end.”

The loss to Kattar snaps Chikadze’s nine-fight win streak dating back to 2018. He now drops to a record of 14-3.