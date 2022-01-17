UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane fight card

It’s the first PPV fight week of 2022!

UFC 270 takes place on January 22nd at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and there are two championship fights topping this card. In the main event, heavyweight king Francis Ngannou puts his title on the line against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane. The co-main event is new men’s flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, who will undoubtedly have a lot of fans backing him for his trilogy fight with Deiveson Figueiredo. Their first fight ended in a draw, the second one saw Moreno beat Figueiredo to become champ, will we get a different ending in the third meeting?

The bout order might be tweaked a bit due to several recent cancellations, and at the moment there’s not even a fifth main card fight after the scrapping of Greg Hardy vs. Sergey Spivac. In all likelihood that will change soon, but right now you just cross your fingers we don’t lose more fights.

Here’s the fight card right now:

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ESPN)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Preliminary Card (6 PM ET, ESPN+)

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius