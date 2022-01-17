Yaroslav Amosov vs. Michael ‘Venom’ Page title fight headlines Bellator London

At long last, Michael Page is getting his title shot.

On Monday it was announced by Bellator MMA that the British welterweight striker is set to challenge newly crowned champion Yaroslav Amosov in the main event of Bellator London on May 13th at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Amosov (26-0) captured the Bellator welterweight title last June, when he defeated Douglas Lima by unanimous decision. The Ukrainian made his Bellator debut in 2018 with a win over veteran Gerald Harris, and on his way to becoming champion he bested the likes of Erick Silva, Ed Ruth, and Logan Storley.

Page (20-1) avenged his knockout defeat to Lima with a split decision in the main event of Bellator 267 in London last October. The flashy style of ‘MVP’ has generated plenty of highlight-reel knockouts (most notably his flying knee vs. Evangelista Santos in 2016), but no doubt the Lima rematch is the biggest win on his resume. He’s never competed for a title before, and after more than seven years in Bellator, this is chance to become champion.

No other fights have been linked to Bellator London. Showtime will have the main card live, with prelims on YouTube.