Report: Amanda Nunes leaving American Top Team to start her own gym

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion will bet on herself to prepare for fights from now on.

Per Combate’s report, Amanda Nunes has parted ways with American Top Team, the gym the ‘Lioness’ has called home for the past seven years. Now, the 33-year-old intends to start her own place alongside her partner and current UFC strawweight fighter Nina Nunes. For now, the new gym does not have a name or a location yet, though it is also reported to also be in Florida.

During her time at ATT, which started after her third-round TKO loss to Cat Zingano back at UFC 178 in September 2014, Nunes became a two-divisional champion in the UFC and scored 12 consecutive wins. On her record, Amanda has wins over the biggest names in women’s MMA, such as Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko (twice), and Holly Holm.

In her last outing, Nunes’ streak was ended by bantamweight title challenger Julianna Pena, who submitted the Lioness in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, back at UFC 269 this past December. Although not yet set, Amanda has expressed a desire to rematch the ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ in the near future.