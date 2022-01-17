Fights on Tap: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung among 28 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

Can you believe we survived a month-long break and were welcomed back with a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate in the first UFC event of the year? Seriously, Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze was one hell of a contest, but we are in for some absolute bangers over the next couple of months. This week, the UFC either announced or finalized 28 fights, and the featherweight champion has received a new opponent for his next title defense.

Alexander Volkanovski was originally scheduled to complete the trilogy with Max Holloway, but an injury suffered by ‘Blessed’ led to that being canceled. Now, the ‘Great’ has agreed to meet another worthy contender in Chan Sung Jung (better known as ‘The Korean Zombie’) at UFC 273 in April. Volkanovski just defended his title for the second time, besting Brian Ortega in a ‘Fight of the Night’ awarded performance at UFC 266 this past September. Following a defeat to Ortega, TKZ rebounded at UFC Vegas 29 with a unanimous decision over Dan Ige.

Also confirmed was a highly anticipated fight between former friends turned foes in Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Covington and Masvidal were recently defeated by current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 and UFC 268, respectively. This grudge match will serve as the headliner of UFC 272, set to take place on March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 270 — January 22

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho — welterweight

Silvana Gómez Juaréz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos — women’s flyweight

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain — featherweight

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez — welterweight

UFC 271 — February 12

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa — heavyweight

UFC Fight Night — February 19

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — February 26

Jonny Parsons vs. Michael Gillmore — welterweight

Josiane Nunes vs. Wu Yanan — women’s bantamweight

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ji Yeon Kim — women’s flyweight

UFC 272 — March 5

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal — welterweight

Alex Oliveira vs. Kevin Holland — welterweight

Devonte Smith vs. Erick Gonzalez — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — March 19

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento — flyweight

UFC Fight Night — March 26

Nate Landwehr vs. Lerone Murphy — featherweight

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso — women’s flyweight

David Dvorak vs. Matheus Nicolau — flyweight

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov — middleweight

UFC 273 — April 9

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung — featherweight

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan — bantamweight

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres — women’s strawweight

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov — middleweight

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — April 16

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — April 23

Louis Cosce vs. Preston Parsons — welterweight

Aoriqileng vs. Cameron Else — flyweight

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles — lightweight

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson — welterweight

UFC Fight Night — May 14

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate — women’s flyweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 134 — March 18

James Hendin vs. Steve Aimable — featherweight

Tobias Harila vs. Jeremy Petley — featherweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 67 — February 26

Phil de Fries vs. Darko Stosic — heavyweight