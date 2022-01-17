UFC Vegas 46 Reactions & UFC 270 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 46 REACTIONS — 1:17

Overall, this now dwindled down 10-bout card saw eleven cancellations approaching the event, but yielded two exhilarating first round finishes, one thrilling KO/TKO, one sweet submission, and eight hard-fought decisions, one of them split. Rounding things out, bonuses for putting forth POTN efforts went to Viacheslav Borshchev & Jake Collier; FOTN honors went to Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze. What a wild Saturday night of fights we have to share with you, join us to discuss all the action!

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 46: ‘CALVIN KATTAR VS GIGA CHIKADZE’ updated fight records & results —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JAN 15

At 1:40 — 10. FOTN: Calvin Kattar (23-5) DEF. Giga Chikadze (14-3) — DEC, Unanimous (50-45, 50-45, 50-44)

At 12:09 — 9. 265lbs: Jake Collier, POTN (13-6) DEF. Chase Sherman (15-9) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 2:26 of Rd 1

At 14:12 — 8. 125lbs: Brandon Royval (13-6) DEF. Rogério Bontorin (17-4) — DEC, Split (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

At 14:56 — 7. 125lbs: Katlyn Chookagian (17-4) DEF. Jennifer Maia (19-8) —DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 10:55 — 6. 155lbs: Vlacheslav Borshchev, POTN (6-1) DEF. Dakota Bush (8-4) — KO/TKO, Liver Shot at 3:47 of Rd 1

At 16:27 — 5. 145lbs: Bill Algeo (15-6) DEF. Joanderson Brito (12-3) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 16:47 — 4. 185lbs: Jamie Pickett (13-6) DEF. Joseph Holmes (7-2) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 16:57 — 3. 170lbs: Court McGee (21-10) DEF. Ramiz Brahimaj (9-4) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 17:33 — 2. 145lbs: Brian Kelleher (24-12) DEF. Kevin Croom (21-14) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

At 17:48 — 1. 145lbs: TJ Brown (16-8) DEF. Charles Rosa (14-7) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 270 PICKS — 18:41

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC 270 PPV bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the Honda Center, in Anaheim, CA, this Saturday, January 22nd.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com (bout order subject to change — has already changed since the show was recorded Sunday and the article was written for Monday’s show):

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD | SAT. JAN 22 - 10PM/7PM ETPT (9 Cares)

13. UFC Heavyweight Championship: Francis N’Gannou (16-3) vs. Ciryl Gane (10-0) — At 31:05, 3 Cares (But Split)

12. UFC Flyweight Championship: Brandon Moreno (19-5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2) — At 29:44, 3 Cares

11. 135lbs: Cody Stamann (19-4) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (14-2) — At 26:16, 3 Cares (But Split)

10. 170lbs: Michel Pereira (26-11) vs. Andre Fialho (14-3) — At 21:03

ESPN2/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8PM/5PM ETPT (No Cares)

9. 185lbs: Rodolfo Vieira (8-1) vs. Wellington Turman (17-5) — At 28:03

8. 170lbs: Michael Morales (12-0) vs. Trevin Giles (14-3) — At 25:39

7. 155lbs: Matt Frevola (8-3) vs. Genaro Valdéz (10-0) — At 25:01

ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass EARLY PRELIMS | 6PM/3PM ETPT (3 Cares)

6. 135lbs: Tony Gravely (21-7) vs. Saimon Oliveira (18-3) — At 24:25

5. 125lbs: Jasmine Jasudavicius (6-1) vs. Kay Hansen (7-4) — At 23:16

4. 135lbs: Raoni Barcelos (16-2) vs. Victor Henry (21-5) — At 22:08

3. 115lbs: Vanessa Demopoulos (6-4) vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez (10-3) — At 20:44

2. 145lbs: Ilia Topuria (11-0) vs. Charles Jourdain (12-4) — At 28:48, 3 Cares

170lbs: Jack Della Maddalena (10-2) vs. Pete Rodriguez (4-0) — At 20:06

