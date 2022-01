Hey all, that was a killer main event and all of a sudden it’s great that the fights are back. I’m working on two books at the moment, The Fine Art of Violence, volumes 3 & 4 and you can hang out in the studio on twitch with me at 11am - 12:30pm EST. Come over and weigh in on which fights from Saturday’s card deserve to be immortalized in volume 4. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris