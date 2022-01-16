‘F-ck you Korean Zombie!’ - Giga Chikadze not happy with Chan Sung Jung’s UFC Vegas 46 tweet

In the lead up to the UFC Vegas 46 fight card, Giga Chikadze offered his opinion on Chan Sung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie’ stepping in to replace an injured Max Holloway against UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski. In the aftermath of Chikadze’s loss to Calvin Kattar on Saturday, Jung let Chikadze know his opinion of Chikadze’s performance.

The trilogy fight between Volkanovski and Holloway was announced on January 5. Two days later, the UFC scratched that fight following the news of a Holloway injury.

When the announcement came that Jung was going to replace Holloway, Chikadze lambasted Volkanovski castigated the champ for agreeing to that fight.

“I know the chump is trying to have an easy task,” Chikadze told MMA Fighting. “Probably ‘The Korean Zombie,’ no disrespect — [in the] top 10, everybody is tough, but I believe I already beat one of the strongest guys in the division the last time [Edson Barboza], and now the easiest one in all these guys is ‘The Korean Zombie,’ for me.

“That’s how I see the champ is looking to get this fight. Because he wants to go the easy way.”

Volkanovski dismissed Chikadze’s opinion by saying that he was fighting for “the No. 5 spot” at UFC Vegas 46.

That did not sit well with Chikadze.

“This guy doesn’t even know what he is talking about,” Chikadze said. “There is no respect if you reply to me like this. You know what respect is? Whatever I deserve, I want everyone to mention. I have a seven-fight win streak, I’m fighting my eighth fight. Come on, I deserve this shot for a long time.

“I’m not just a regular guy. I come from a long, long, long [martial arts] background. I did not take this as a respectful answer to me. My time is going to come and it’s coming. They cannot avoid me.”

That winning streak ended in emphatic fashion on Saturday when Kattar dominated most of the fight and earned a unanimous decision victory. Chikadze did not win any of the five rounds, according to the judges.

Jung offered his take on the fight on twitter via emoji.

Chikadze did not appreciate Jung’s thoughts. He let his feelings be known on his Instagram stories.

Thank you my real supporters! I love you all and owe you a [speedy] comeback. [There’s a] lot of fake people around, but that’s okay.

“Also, f*ck you Korean Zombie! Be happy with someone’s loss you cheap f*ck.”

Volkanovski and Jung, who is the No. 4 ranked fighter in the official UFC featherweight rankings, face off at UFC 273, which is scheduled for April 9, 2022.