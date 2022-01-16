‘I’d like to think they want to keep me’ - Katlyn Chookagian a free agent after UFC Vegas 46 win

Katlyn Chookagian scored another win over Jennifer Maia at UFC Vegas 46, but while her first win over Maia netted her a title shot, her second win could mark the end of her UFC career.

Saturday night marked the end of Chookagian’s contract, and she addressed her free agent status at the post-fight press conference.

“This was the last fight on my contract, and usually when you have one more, they renegotiate your contract,” Chookagian said during UFC Vegas 46’s post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “So when they offered this fight, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m up for negotiation for a new contract,’ and they were like, ‘Oh no, we want you to fight this [contract] out.’

“That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to cut me, but it’s usually not good news. Hopefully with this performance, I’d like to think they want to keep me. I want to stay here. So hopefully I proved that tonight.”

Chookagian (17-4) has a 10-4 record inside the Octagon, with all of her wins coming by decision, whereas two of her losses were TKOs against champion Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Andrade. Her notable victories (besides Maia twice) include Cynthia Calvillo, Viviane Araujo, and Joanne Wood.

Dana White also brought up Chookagian’s contract at the presser.

“I know that we went into this fight with her contract, it’s expired now,” White said. “She’s a free agent right now. I don’t know. That was between her and Mick [Maynard], he did that deal with her. So we’ll see what happens.”

We’ll see if the UFC does re-sign the longtime contender or if her future is elsewhere after just under six years with the promotion.