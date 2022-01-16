UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs Chikadze | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado, are here to breakdown the UFC Vegas 46: ‘Kattar vs. Chikadze’ Fight Night event, which was broadcast from the APEX Center in Las Vegas, NV.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any of our BE Presents Podcast Network. (SPOILERS...)

The Main Event:

The UFC showcased a Featherweight brawl in the main event of UFC Vegas 46. We had the No. 5 UFC ranked, former EliteXC competitor & BJJ blue belt, Calvin “The Boston Finisher” Kattar, with a 22-5 record, entering the octagon to combat the No. 8 ranked former kickboxer & GLORY combatant, Giga ‘The Ninja’ Chikadze, with a current record of 14-2.

Outcome:

The Boston Finisher was in fine form headlining tonight. He impressed for the entire five rounds, shattering Giga’s seven-bout win streak in a Fight of the Night Performance victory.

"Bittersweet man. Feel like shit, but also never been better." - Calvin Kattar after going to war with Giga Chikadze. #UFCVegas46 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 16, 2022

The Co-Main Event:

Meanwhile, the co-main event featured Heavyweight contenders, Chase ‘The Vanilla Gorilla’ Sherman, and Jake ‘The Prototype’ Collier. Former Titan FC competitor & bare knuckle boxer, Sherman, held a 15-8 record entering the octagon tonight. Meanwhile, the Missouri Native, Collier, held a record of 12-6 walking into this bout.

Outcome:

Collier didn’t lose a minute taking Sherman down, slashing him with bloody elbows and submitting him via rear-naked choke in a thrilling first round finish.

"Arlovski and Sherman had a war, I just smoked him in the first round. How 'bout you give me that old dog." - Jake Collier also said he'd take a fight with Justin Tafa "if he can make weight." Tafa is the only UFC heavyweight to ever miss weight. #UFCVegas46 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 16, 2022

The Rest of the Main Card:

Prior to the headlining bouts, we were graced with compelling showdowns including: Flyweights Brandon ‘Raw Dawg’ Royval and Rogério Bontorin with a squeaker of a split decision victory by Royval, securing his third win out of his last five fights... a Women’s Flyweight bout featuring the Jersey Girl, Katlyn ‘The Blonde Fighter’ Chookagian once again out-performing Brazilian Jennifer Maia with a Unanimous Decision victory, bringing Katlyn’s win streak to three... an exciting but brief affair between the debuting Vlacheslav ‘Slava Claus’ Borshchev and Dakota ‘Hairy’ Bush in a first round tilt, which ended with a slick liver shot KO/TKO, as well as another Decision win from our Main Card opener when Bill ‘Señor Perfecto’ Algeo took Joanderson ‘Tubaråo’ Brito to the judges scorecards in a vicious battle.

"Bro, I was trying to break that arm so bad, but... I'm sorry y'all." - Brandon Royval #UFCVegas46 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 16, 2022

"Since I started, the goal is to be UFC champion. So whoever that is, that's what I'm after." - Katlyn Chookagian looking for a fight with Miesha Tate, who is booked to take on Lauren Murphy. #UFCVegas46 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 16, 2022

For much more detail on the main card and plenty of tidbits about the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show above, or below, and hear what our fight experts have to say about the event last night.

Overall, this now dwindled down 10-bout card saw eleven cancellations approaching the event, but yielded two exhilarating first round finishes, one thrilling KO/TKO, one sweet submission, and eight hard-fought decisions, one of them split. Rounding things out, bonuses for putting forth POTN efforts went to Viacheslav Borshchev & Jake Collier; FOTN honors went to Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze. What a wild Saturday night of fights we have to share with you, join us to discuss all the action!

"I'm pretty good at liver shot, I believe it's bonus move." - Viacheslav Borshchev #UFCVegas46 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 16, 2022

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 46: ‘CALVIN KATTAR VS GIGA CHIKADZE’ updated fight records & results —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JAN 15

At 00:00 — 10. FOTN: Calvin Kattar (23-5) DEF. Giga Chikadze (14-3) — DEC, Unanimous (50-45, 50-45, 50-44)

At 00:00 — 9. 265lbs: Jake Collier, POTN (13-6) DEF. Chase Sherman (15-9) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 2:26 of Rd 1

At 00:00 — 8. 125lbs: Brandon Royval (13-6) DEF. Rogério Bontorin (17-4) — DEC, Split (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

At 00:00 — 7. 125lbs: Katlyn Chookagian (17-4) DEF. Jennifer Maia (19-8) —DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 00:00 — 6. 155lbs: Vlacheslav Borshchev, POTN (6-1) DEF. Dakota Bush (8-4) — KO/TKO, Liver Shot at 3:47 of Rd 1

At 00:00 — 5. 145lbs: Bill Algeo (15-6) DEF. Joanderson Brito (12-3) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 00:00 — 4. 185lbs: Jamie Pickett (13-6) DEF. Joseph Holmes (7-2) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 00:00 — 3. 170lbs: Court McGee (21-10) DEF. Ramiz Brahimaj (9-4) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 00:00 — 2. 145lbs: Brian Kelleher (24-12) DEF. Kevin Croom (21-14) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

At 00:00 — 1. 145lbs: TJ Brown (16-8) DEF. Charles Rosa (14-7) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

