UFC Vegas 46 post-fight bonuses: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze takes Fight of the Night honors

After a month-long break, we returned to action with UFC Vegas 46 at the UFC APEX on Saturday night. The featherweight headliner was exactly what we expected it would be: a barnburner, and the heavyweight co-headliner came to an end inside of three minutes.

The preliminary portion of the card saw T.J. Brown earn a decision over Charles Rosa in a fun, scramble-heavy fight. Brian Kelleher dealt with the pressure of Kevin Croom and proceeded to dominate his short-notice opponent on the ground en route to a unanimous decision. Court McGee did his best impression of a blanket and smothered Ramiz Brahimaj for three rounds, leading the welterweight veteran to his second consecutive win. Jamie Pickett survived the early wildness of Joseph Holmes and wore down the fellow Contender Series alum for a decision.

The main portion of the card began with Bill Algeo and Joanderson Brito involved in an all-out war that ’Señor Perfecto’ won by way of unanimous decision. Algeo then used his time on the microphone to set up a fight with Giga Chikadze, his longtime featherweight foe. Viacheslav Borshchev made his promotional debut and finished Dakota Bush with a brutal liver shot that sent him crumbling to the canvas in the first round. Katlyn Chookagian bested Jennifer Maia once again with better striking and wrestling. The ‘Blonde Fighter’ said her goal is to become a UFC champion and asked for Miesha Tate in her next outing. Brandon Royval snapped a two-fight losing streak with a split decision over Rogério Bontorin and proclaimed that 2022 was “the year of the Raw Dawg”. Please plan accordingly. Jake Collier wasted no time getting Chase Sherman down, slicing him open with elbows and submitting him via first-round rear-naked choke.

Welcome back, Calvin Kattar! The New England Cartel product was in true form tonight and battered Giga Chikadze, who was previously on a seven-fight win streak. What. A. Fight.

Performance of the Night: Viacheslav Borshchev, Jake Collier

Viacheslav Borshchev def. Dakota Bush by TKO (body shot) at 3:47 of round 1

Jake Collier def. Chase Sherman by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:26 of round 1

Fight of the Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

T.J. Brown def. Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Brian Kelleher def. Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Court McGee def. Ramiz Brahimaj by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jamie Pickett def. Joseph Holmes by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Bill Algeo def. Joanderson Brito by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Brandon Royval def. Rogerio Bontorin by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Calvin Kattar def. Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44)