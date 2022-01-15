 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 46: Pros react to Calvin Kattar’s dominant decision win over Giga Chikadze

Calvin Kattar defeated Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 46. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance.

By Lucas Rezende
Calvin Kattar defeated Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 46.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

In what already is a contender for best fight of the year, Calvin Kattar put on a clinic against Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 46. After 25 minutes almost entirely spent on the feet, the American’s elbows and boxing proved to be too much for his opponent’s kicks, which earned him a dominant unanimous decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.

