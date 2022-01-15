UFC Vegas 46: Pros react to Calvin Kattar’s dominant decision win over Giga Chikadze

In what already is a contender for best fight of the year, Calvin Kattar put on a clinic against Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 46. After 25 minutes almost entirely spent on the feet, the American’s elbows and boxing proved to be too much for his opponent’s kicks, which earned him a dominant unanimous decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.

This is bout to be fireeee main event — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 16, 2022

Kattar looks good in R1 — Emily Ducote (@ducote_brunette) January 16, 2022

Only one mistake by Chikadze was enough for kattar to dominate the 1st round #UFCVegas46 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) January 16, 2022

Great control and transitions by Kattar! #UFCVegas46 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 16, 2022

Giga has no idea how to pace himself, kattar needs to fake a little more while he pressures and wrestle more. Good fight; I think kattar runs away with it from here. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) January 16, 2022

Giga looks like he was putting to much power into his shots early — Mike Thomas Brown (@mikebrownmma) January 16, 2022

Kattar isn’t fighting a perfect fight but he’s fighting HIS style of fight and so far it’s been working with great effect. More importantly he’s backing up Chikadze which is taking away much of the Georgian’s kicking game. Quite the pace. Great fight so far. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) January 16, 2022

This is a war . #UFCVegas46 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 16, 2022

That Kattar pressure and willingness to be in range to keep the pressure on Giga is something to behold. #ufcvegas46 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 16, 2022

The two most exhausting things in MMA are throwing kicks and defensive wrestling ‍ — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) January 16, 2022

Kattar looks great he’s up 3-0. He is still in danger, Giga can still shut his lights off. Great fight. — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) January 16, 2022

This makes me want to fight! Great pace great output!!#UFCVegas46 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 16, 2022

I do use elbows like that dom. Wanna try some ? — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 16, 2022

Goodness. Kattar is one of my favorite to watch. Always crisp and technical. Always game. Heart and swagger. #UFCvegas46 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 16, 2022

Wowww, beautiful elbows, amazing fight!! #UFCVegas46 — Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) January 16, 2022

Thank you #UFCVegas45 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 16, 2022

What a fight #UFCVegas46 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 16, 2022

Giga got heart tho! That guy stayed in there! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 16, 2022

Enough with the BS 10-8 rounds! Rabble! — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) January 16, 2022