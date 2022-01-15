UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs. Chikadze live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and main card play-by-play as UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs. Chikadze card goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event for this first UFC show of 2022 is a featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and rising contender Giga Chikadze, who’s unbeaten in his UFC career. Several fight cancellations have affected the bout order of this card, so heavyweights Jake Collier and Chase Sherman will take co-main event honors. Other notable fights on this card include a women’s flyweight rematch between former title challengers Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia, as well as a key men’s flyweight bout between Rogerio Bontorin and Brandon Royval.

This will be an ESPN and ESPN+ show but will be kicking off a little earlier than usual. The four-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 5pm ET/2pm PT on ESPN+. The six-fight main card is on ESPN and also on ESPN+, and that is supposed to start at 7pm ET/4pm PT. For the areas outside of the United States, you can catch all the scheduled contests on UFC Fight Pass.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Chase Sherman vs. Jake Collier

Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Joseph Holmes vs. Jamie Pickett

Court McGee def. Ramiz Brahimaj by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Brian Kelleher def. Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

T.J. Brown def. Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)