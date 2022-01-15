UFC Vegas 46 full fight video highlights: Calvin Kattar dominates Giga Chikadze on the feet

The top of the UFC Vegas 46 billing was the setting where the promotion’s #5 rated featherweight, Calvin Kattar, styled on the #8 ranked, Giga Chikadze, to run away with the scorecards.

Chikadze opened up the bout with an explosive series of strikes, but then slipped and gave up a takedown. Giga spent the rest of the round on his back, but started the second round with some more sharp blows. Kattar kept the pressure up, letting his hands go and starting to work in his elbows, including one of the spinning persuasion.

Kattar kept up the pressure into the third, landing a ton of jabs and causing Giga to bleed from the face. The fourth round is where Kattar deployed about thousand more jabs. Not really that many, but man he we sticking to it. He also had a spat where is was delivering standing elbows in combination, and was actually landing some of them. The close of the fight was also ridiculous! Kattar stepped on the gas one last time, dropping Giga and following him to the floor with a set of savage elbows before the bell.

Check out the highlights from Giga Chikadze vs. Calvin Kattar:

