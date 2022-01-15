UFC Vegas 46 odds: Giga Chikadze favored over Calvin Kattar

The first event of 2022 is upon as UFC Vegas 46 kicks off tonight (January 15th) from the company’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Top-10 featherweights will be gracing the main event when the #5 rated, Calvin Kattar, squares up with the #8 rated, Giga Chikadze. Before that, though, let’s go take a look at the betting odds for this clash of dazzling strikers, and a few prop bets to boot.

Despite being higher in the rankings, Kattar is actually listed as a sizable underdog here to Chikadze. Calvin’s moneyline is listed at +195, with a successful $100 bet seeing a total return of $295. As for Giga, the former GLORY kickboxer is sporting a favored line of -240. At those odds, a $100 bet stands to make a profit of $41.67, plus your initial hundred back of course.

Both of these guys are known for being lethal strikers, so the bookies are not expecting this main event to last all five-rounds. When it comes to the ‘Fight to go the distance’ prop bet, the ‘No’ option is rocking a favored line of -175, with a +130 comeback on the ‘Yes’ option.

As far as the ‘Method of Victory’ props, ‘Giga Chikadze To Win By KO/TKO/DQ’ is pegged as the most likely outcome at +125. Following that is ‘Giga Chikadze To Win By Decision’ trending at +225. For those taking the underdog here, there’s also ‘Calvin Kattar To Win By KO/TKO/DQ’ residing at a +400 moneyline, and then ‘Calvin Kattar To Win By Decision’ is on deck at +550.

Check out the UFC Vegas 46 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

