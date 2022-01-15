‘More money for Legos!’ - UFC champ Brandon Moreno discusses how his life has changed

Brandon Moreno has been one of the UFC’s feel good stories as of late. The likeable flyweight fought to a draw with Deiveson Figueiredo in his first title shot back in 2020. in a fight many revered as one of the best contests of the year.

Moreno’s second title shot ended in joy for the Mexican, when he submitted his Brazilian foe in the third round. Now these pair are set to do it again, with their trilogy bout set for the co-main spot at next weekend’s UFC 270.

This is Moreno’s first title defense. And it’s fair to say that the build-up to this bout feels quite different for the 28-year-old. He recently spoke to MMA Junkie about what has changed since he hoisted UFC gold.

“Just more money for Legos and that’s it,” joked the champ, who is well-known for his love of building blocks (ht sporskeeda). “No, no, no, yes man, you know I think the responsibility, all the pressure every single day. Like we say before, starting with my career a lot of guys want my head, right? Second one, yes the compromises with the media, the media tours my goodness, the interviews, this is crazy and just think about the future and to feel the stress to know that somebody wants your head, it’s crazy but again I’m ready for the challenge.”

Moreno has almost certainly been working hard to prepare for Figueiredo, in addition to indulging in his ultimate hobby. UFC 270 is scheduled for January 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The main event for that card is a UFC heavyweight title reunification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.