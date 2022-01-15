Former UFC champ Figueiredo looks insanely ripped, got out of ‘comfort zone’ for Moreno trilogy

Deiveson Figueiredo has always been known to be one of the bigger and more explosive flyweights in the UFC. Physically, he’s always looked great, but a week before his rematch with Brandon Moreno, and the former UFC champ now looks even more ripped.

Figueiredo took to Instagram to show his shredded physique:

One of the narratives about Figueiredo during his UFC stint is how his pace slows in the latter rounds, possibly because of the amount of weight he cuts. Whether or not that’s fair or entirely accurate, it seems like Figueiredo has been doing extra conditioning as he tries to get his belt back at UFC 270.

He also added a caption about going outside of his comfort zone for this title rematch.

“When you want things to be different in your life, step out of your comfort zone and go after it,” Figueiredo wrote. “Suffer, pay the price and you will succeed in life.”

The two meetings between Figueiredo and Moreno have both been wild affairs. The first bout ended as a draw, while the second had the title change hands after a slick submission from Moreno.