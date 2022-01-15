Graphic: Greg Hardy withdraws from UFC 270 after gruesome finger injury

Greg Hardy is out of his fight against Sergey Spivak at UFC 270 next weekend.

Hardy made the announcement on Friday and shared a photo of a mangled finger, which was the reason behind his withdrawal. The ‘Prince of War’ did not explain how he suffered the gruesome injury but revealed he does not expect to be away for too long.

Warning: Photo is graphic. Please proceed with caution.

“New date who dis,” wrote Hardy on Instagram. “Gotta keep it light even though I’m kinda sick about it. Putting on a show on the biggest card of the year was my 2022 dream and now I gotta wait. Sorry to all my fans and haters and to my opponent. I wanted this one bad I even took a short-notice change with no [question].”

According to Mike Heck and Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, the UFC has plans to reschedule Hardy vs. Spivak for another event. The 33-year-old was initially scheduled to meet a heavyweight veteran in Aleksei Oleinik before he was forced out of the fight for unknown reasons. Spivak was then tapped as the short-notice replacement, but the ‘Polar Bear’ will now have to wait a while for his next appearance.

Hardy has been finished in back-to-back outings against Marcin Tybura and Tai Tuivasa. His fight against Spivak was also the final one on his current contract, recently telling Cole Shelton of BJPenn.com that he was prepared for a scenario where the promotion did not re-sign him. The controversial former NFL player has amassed an overall professional record of 7-4, with a No Contest against Ben Sosoli at UFC on ESPN 6 for using an inhaler in between rounds.

UFC 270 moves forward with 13 confirmed fights and is headlined by a heavyweight title unifier between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.