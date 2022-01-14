Logan Paul spends $3.5 million on Pokemon cards, finds out they’re fake

It wasn’t a good day for Logan Paul. The YouTube star and boxer was the victim of a scam, as he spent a whopping 3.5 million dollars on Pokemon cards only to find out that they were fake.

It all started when Paul threw down the cash on the cards, which he believed were first-edition booster boxes of the “Pokemon Card Trading Game”. The post about them was immediately questioned by many of his followers, so he went forward with attempting to authenticate them through the Baseball Card Exchange, a reputable organization that handles such matters.

They posted a statement online today saying the the boxes didn’t contain Pokemon cards at all - they were actually GI Joe cards. And essentially worthless.

You can watch the whole video above for the full explanation from the 26-year-old. Paul, who is 0-1 as a pro boxer and went the full eight rounds with all-time great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match last June, is currently looking to book his next matchup. And maybe make some of his money back.