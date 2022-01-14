UFC Vegas 46 weigh-in stream

The UFC returns tomorrow with a card that has been shredded with withdrawals (some of which are due to COVID-19). The main event of Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze remains in tact for now, though.

With this being the first UFC event to be held during the Omicron stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we should expect an increase in positive tests throughout the sport. For that reason, why might see even more pre-event shuffling that we’re used to.

If this card stays as planned, in the co-main we’ll see heavyweights Jake Collier and Chase Sherman. Also on the card is a bout between former title challengers Jennifer Maia and Katlyn Chookagian. In the prelims there are some well known vets with Court McGree taking on Ramiz Brahimaj, Charles Rosa facing T.J. Brown and Brian Kelleher meeting late replacement Kevin Croom.

You can watch the weigh-ins for this event below, in a stream provided by the fine folks at Ag. Fight. The stream begins at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Heavyweight: Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman

Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Lightweight: Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Featherweight: Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Jamie Pickett vs. Joseph Holmes

Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Featherweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Croom

Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. T.J. Brown