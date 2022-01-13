UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs. Chikadze previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC VEGAS 46: ‘KATTAR VS. CHIKADZE’, set for Saturday, January 15th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a featherweight bout between contenders Calvin Kattar and former kickboxing standout Giga Chikadze. After many changes to the main card due to fight cancellations, a heavyweight bout between Jake Collier and Chase Sherman is the new co-main event.

The main card airs live on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, with prelims on ESPN+ at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT.