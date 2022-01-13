‘I just want to move on with my life’ - Vlismas receiving threats and harassment over divorce news

If it seems as though 2021 was a rough year for Cheyanne Vlismas’ personal life, 2022 certainly hasn’t gotten off to a better start. It first became apparent that something was going on behind the scenes when she changed from her married surname of Buys, back to her maiden name, Vlismas, ahead of her most recent bout. And while Vlismas picked up the win and a performance bonus in that fight, over Mallory Martin on December 4, what had been idle speculation of a possible marriage on the rocks turned into a very public drama just a few weeks later.

Speaking to MMA Fighting in an interview published on on January 9th, Vlismas told the outlet that she had essentially been in hiding since defeating Martin, and had no idea when she would fight again. And while she didn’t go into details as to why at the time, the interview prompted a swift rebuttal from JP Buys, who claimed that Vlismas had been having an affair.

Vlismas responded shortly afterward, giving more details on their separation and her current situation—including a claim that the two “only married for a visa.” As might be expected, however, more of their personal life getting aired out in public hasn’t made things any easier to deal with. And in a recent Instagram post, the ‘Warrior Princess’ vented her frustrations with the whole situation.

I have been thinking about whether or not I should make this post. I have been getting hundreds of hate and death threats. I’ve kept quiet about our relationship and not said anything publicly even when I’ve been question and now I’m seeing my name be slandered on social media. Our relationship became very bad not just lately but for a lng time. I’ve had people turn their back on me in these times especially someone I truly thought cared for me and would help me in these hard times. I am not able to fight due to paperwork and the fact I need to give part of my money. I am away as I do feel emotionally empty and scared. Please, understand that! I am not wanting to make problems I just want to have my papers signed and to be left alone. I never wanted my business to come out but unfortunately it has been made public. I’m sorry things have come to this point. I just want to move on with my life. I have a lot of things to say but I’m tired from all of this. I don’t need sympathy, I just want peace. I don’t want to fight him or say anything bad about him because I respect our past. I just want to live my life and not need to explain myself anymore or talk about this anymore. Please, I ask for your understanding and to give me time to deal with all of this on my own.

Hopefully these two find some closure soon, or at the very least find a healthier way to settle their differences than warring social media posts.