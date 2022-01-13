Fight Archives: Giga Chikadze unleashes his Giga Kick in kickboxing bout

I’ve expressed my fascination and mad respect for the liver shot on this site a couple of times now. While it does happen fairly rarely compared to shut-your-lights-off KOs, it’s always a devastating sight to behold.

I can’t even name any other liver killer in today’s prizefighting scene outside of Giga Chikadze. Maybe because the man is on a league of his own when it comes to decimating people with this particular strike.

Cub Swanson should know, but that’s not a fight I’m here to highlight. I’m going way down Chikadze’s resumé, back during his days as a kickboxer. When he folded Frenchman Victor Pinto at GLORY 37 in 2017.

I couldn’t find the full video of this two-minute fight, but that’s fine. These 19 seconds of action are all we need to see.

Chikadze will look to keep his undefeated streak in the UFC alive against a game opponent in Calvin Kattar this weekend. This sure is one hell of a way to ring in the new year.