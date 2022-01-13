The UFC is back after three weeks without an event. And after that kind of drought, it just feels good to have any fights going on at all. Which is good because, outside this main event, UFC Vegas 46 isn’t exactly bringing big fights to the table. Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze should be a violent thriller. Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin looks like a lot of fun. Otherwise, we’ll just have to hope for some fantastic finishes.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the somewhat ravaged undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 46 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze — At 4:47, Odds 38:30, Picks, Both: Chikadze

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia — At 39:21, Odds 45:35, Picks, Both: Chookagian

Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin — At 45:49, Odds 56:04, Picks, Both: Bontorin (Royval/Bontorin & Chookagian/Maia: bout order swapped since recording)

Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman — At 56:59, Odds 1:01:35, Picks, Both: Collier (Moving to the Co-Main Event since recording)

Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito — At 1:04:08, Odds 1:10:17, Picks, Both: Algeo

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Jamie Pickett vs. Joseph Holmes — At 6:28, Odds 12:34, Picks, Both: Pickett

Court McGee vs. Ramiz Brahimaj — At 13:27, Odds 19:49, Picks, Both: McGee (Moved to the third slot since recording)

Charles Rosa vs. TJ Brown — At 20:01, Odds 27:36, Picks, Both: Brown (Moved to the second slot since recording)

Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev — At 28:13, Odds 39:52, Picks, Both: Bush (Moving to the Main Card since recording)

Brian Kelleher vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov — At 40:13, Odds 50:34, Picks, Zane: Kakhramonov, Connor: Kelleher (Replaced with Kelleher vs. Kevin Croom as the Opening Prelim; Kakhramonov out due to COVID-19 Protocols since recording)

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos — At 52:21, Odds 58:38, Picks, Both: Gomez Juarez (Rescheduled and off this card since recording)

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC Vegas 45: Zane went 9/13, Connor tied with 10/13. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 448/711 and Connor is now 438/711.

