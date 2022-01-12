Report: Wood vs. Grasso rescheduled for UFC Columbus, two more bouts set

Three more fights were added to the March 26th UFC Fight Night 205 event, MMA Junkie reports. First, a flyweight match originally scheduled for November 2021 between Joanne Wood and Alexa Grasso has now been re-booked for the card.

Furthermore, middleweights Aliaskhab Khizriev and Abusupiyan Magomedov, as well as flyweights Matheus Nicolau and David Dvorak are also set to clash on the same night.

Back in November, Grasso had to withdraw from her bout with Wood (15-7) due to injury, but the Scot remained on the card to fight Taila Santos, to whom she ended up losing to via submission.

The loss put the 35-year-old on a two-fight skid, with a split decision loss to Lauren Murphy before that. Joanne’s last win happened in January of the same year, when she defeated Jessica Eye via unanimous decision.

Now recovered, Grasso (13-3) was actually scheduled to face Viviane Araujo at UFC 270 until the Brazilian was forced out of the card with an undisclosed injury and the pairing got scrapped.

Alexa will look for her third straight win after defeating both Maycee Barber and Jin Yeon Kim by unanimous decision. The 28-year-old’s last loss happened in September 2019, when she dropped a majority decision to former champion Carla Esparza.

Wood is now expected to meet Grasso at UFC Fight Night 205, on March 26, in Columbus, Ohio. The card is scheduled to be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and contender Aleksandar Rakic.