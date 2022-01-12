Video: 2 vs 1! Anderson Silva takes on two sparring partners at the same time; still dominates

Both of Anderson Silva’s sons are fighters, with Kalyl and Gabriel regularly competing in kickboxing and having 2-0 and 5-1 records, respectively. They’ve started to follow in their father’s footsteps and have actually shown some good skill in their young amateur careers.

This apparently makes for some interesting family bonding time at the Silva household, with 46-year-old UFC legend recently deciding to spar them both — at the same time.

Kalyl, the younger of the two siblings, posted a video of the playful sparring session. Even in a 2 vs 1 situation, the longtime UFC middleweight king still styled on both of his sons and flashed some of that trademark elusiveness he’s been known for. At one point, the elder Silva even pulled off a slick no-look catch kick to sweep.

Watch their entertaining session below:

The 46-year-old’s UFC stint ended in 2020, but he has been active and finding some real success in the boxing ring as of late. In 2021, Silva notched two wins as a professional boxer: an impressive decision over former champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in March, and an effortless KO over Tito Ortiz last September.