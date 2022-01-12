Invicta FC 45: Zappitella vs. Delboni II free live stream, results, and discussion

Tonight (Jan. 12) at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas, Invicta FC kicks off its 2022 with a championship fight and a card that is totally free to watch!

Atomweight champion Alesha Zappitella and challenger Jessica Delboni serve as the main event for Invicta FC 45. These two fought last May, with Zappitella winning by split decision in the first defense of her title. Delboni went on to win the Phoenix tournament to secure the rematch.

The co-main event is Ramona Pascual vs. Shamir Peshewa, which was supposed to be a 150 lbs catchweight but Peshewa came in a couple of pounds over and has been fined 25% of her purse.

If you’re not convinced by my opening sentence, I once again emphasize that you can catch all of the fights at Invicta FC 45 for free at the top of the page starting at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

The full fight card is as follows:

Atomweight Title: Alesha Zappitella vs. Jéssica Delboni

Ramona Pascual vs. Shamir Peshewa

Monica Franco vs. Hailey Cowan

Helen Peralta vs. Elise Pone

Katie Saull vs. Tamika Jones

Maria Favela vs. Sarah Kleczka