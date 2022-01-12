UFC 272 odds: Colby Covington opens as a large betting favorite over Jorge Masvidal

It looks as though the main event UFC 272 on March 5th will be the setting where former best buds, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, will finally face off in the Octagon. Betting odds have already surfaced for this one, and the UFC’s former interim welterweight champion is sizably favored of the BMF.

Online gambling site SportsBetting.ag has Covington opening up with a -325 moneyline, with Masvidal being listed as a +275 underdog.

This betting line was a whole lot tighter once upon a time. Before this matchup was ever official, we actually first saw odds for it back in December of 2020. Back then, Colby was only a -140 betting favorite, with Jorge being a +110 dog. Since those lines dropped, Masvidal was brutally knocked out by UFC welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman, in their rematch — and then Covington lost a decision in his rematch with Usman.

Stay tuned to see if we get any weird prop bets for the inevitable cringe-filled lead up to this UFC 272 main event.

Check out the betting odds for Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal, courtesy of SportsBetting.ag:

Be sure to subscribe to our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our podcast content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!