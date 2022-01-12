Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan rebooked for February UFC event

The human version of a particle accelerator that is Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan isn’t happening this weekend, BUT, “New Mansa” just announced on his Instagram account that he has been rebooked against “Judo Thunder” for UFC Vegas 48 on February 19th.

Originally, Buckley vs. Alhassan was slated for this weekend at UFC Vegas 46, but ARA withdrew from the bout for undisclosed reasons. So, we have to wait another month for this epic showdown of explosive and lethal strikers, but it’s better than a total cancelation with new opponents for each man. Honestly, this matchup is too good to let slip through the cracks, and doing so could very well upset the MMA gods. Bravo for a speedy rebooking!

Buckley has been involved in five UFC fights to date (3-2), and not one of them went the distance. The three promotional knockouts he scored all occurred after the start of the second round, so he’s someone that can carry his power late into the fight. On the total opposite end of that spectrum is Alhassan. ARA is 5-4 under the UFC banner, and each of his violent finishes occurred in the opening round. Regardless if it’s the first or the third, there’s a solid chance that someone’s going to sleep!

