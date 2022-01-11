UFC’s Cheyanne Vlismas responds to JP Buys: Sign the divorce papers and stop taking ‘my money’

From having her personal affairs hidden from the public, UFC strawweight Cheyanne Vlismas is now embroiled in some controversy. It all began after an interview with MMA Fighting, where she revealed being in an undisclosed location overseas as she deals with personal problems.

UFC bantamweight JP Buys then jumped in and accused his now ex-wife of “having an affair” with a certain “Roman” in Batumi, Georgia. Fans, of course, have their speculations.

@MMAFighting Hiding from what? In a country no one knows where she’s at? Everyone here knows she has been in Batumi Georgia with Roman, the same guy she has been having an affair with behind my back. While still married. https://t.co/0b1BJH9zjR — JP Buys (@wrestling_Jp) January 10, 2022

As expected, this story won’t end without a response from Vlismas. The 26-year-old issued a lengthy response on Twitter (that’s since been deleted), first addressing the infidelity accusations from Buys.

“If there is anything I would like to say it’s I for 1 never cheated on my husband nor would I ever cheat on someone. The fact that I have put my business out here is just mind blowing to me. I will not be saying my side of the story as the relationship I had was MY relationship and it was not a good relationship.

“We only married for a visa and unfortunately things were not how it seemed on media. Things happened this past year that is the reason things ended as it was for (good) reasoning to end.

“As for what I do after leaving him is also my business. I will not stoop down to the level and bash someone’s name as much as I want to.”

Vlismas also didn’t appreciate the story angle released by MMAFighting’s Mike Heck.

“As far as saying I’m in hiding @MikeHeck_Jr I’m not sure as to why you made that your headline as all I said was I didn’t tell people where I was. I am not hiding anything (about) me just the country I was in.”

“The Warrior Princess” ended her post with a message directed at Buys.

“Also if I must say if I was a cheater (then) take me off your IG bio, sign my divorce papers don’t take my money and my bonus money that I shed my own blood for and leave me alone and let me move on so I can go back to earning money.

“This will be the last time I speak about my business. Thank you”

In her MMAFighting interview, Vlismas expressed uncertainty about when she’ll fight again. She last saw action in early December against Mallory Martin and won via unanimous decision to improve to a record of 7-2.