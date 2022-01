Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 152

Max Holloway out, what do you do with the Volkanovski situation? - 4:05

Sean O’Malley has thoughts on other fighters’ pay - 18:05

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/1/8/22873792/sean-omalley-reacts-ufc-fighter-pay-debate-dana-white-revenue-money-mma-news

Top Rank Boxing interested in Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou - 27:04

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/1/8/22873308/report-top-rank-interested-in-tyson-fury-vs-francis-ngannou-says-espn-deals-will-help-negotiations

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev headlines UFC Fight Night on February 19th - 32:57

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/1/7/22872974/ufc-report-rafael-dos-anjos-vs-fiziev-headline-february-event-mma-news

The Black Beast vs. Shoeyvasa at UFC 271 - 38:32

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/1/7/22872283/ufc-271-derrick-lewis-vs-tai-tuivasa-booked-adesanya-whittaker-2-ppv-card-mma-news

SOCIAL MEDIA ROUNDUP - 45:36

Look out world! Jake Paul is throwing kicks

https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1479578102447542272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

You can check out the entire show on SoundCloud here. You can check out the entire show on YouTube here. Remember, if you’re looking for us on SoundCloud or iTunes, we’re under the Bloody Elbow Presents name. Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, and our show account Mookie & Crookie Show.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, or Player FM, & Amazon Music – While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe to Bloody Elbow Presents, that way you’ll always be the first to get all of BE’s daily MMA offerings. For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.