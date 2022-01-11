46-year-old Lil’ Nog to box UFC vet in card headlined by comedian

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira may have retired from mixed martial arts back in 2020, but ‘Lil’ Nog’ is not done fighting just yet. According to MMA Fighting’s report, the 46-year-old will return to the boxing ring to take on fellow Octagon veteran Leonardo Guimaraes in a 220-pound contest on January 30, in Balneario Camboriu, Brazil.

No stranger to the ring, Nogueira was actually the bronze medalist in the 2007 Pan American Games and also scored gold in the South American games in 2006. On the other hand, this will mark the first time Guimaraes, a jiu-jitsu practicioner, tries his luck in professional boxing.

The pair is expected to meet at Fight Music Show, an event scheduled to be headlined by a 165-pound bout between former WBO and WBA super featherweight and lightweight champion, Acelino Freitas, and popular Brazilian comedian Whindersson Nunes, who has never boxed professionally before.

Also featured on the card is an exhibition bout between Olympic boxing silver medalist from the 2020 games, Esquiva Falcao, and former Big Brother Brazil contestant Yuri Fernandes, who will make his professional debut at the event.

Although not yet confirmed, the promotion’s CEO Mama Brito, a cousin of the Nogueira Bros, tells MMA Fighting they intend to put on more shows in 2022, which could include even other former MMA stars, such as Wanderlei Silva.

Inspired by the Triller events featuring the Paul brothers against professional fighters, the president believes this gives a chance for newer generations to see icons of the past in the ring again.

“Their project was nice, the return of Mike Tyson was also cool,” Brito said. “We can bring back athletes that in theory were going to retire, like Rogerio ‘Minotouro.’ And for my next event I’m already negotiating with Wanderlei Silva. I’m going after fighters that are idols of an entire generation and everybody wants to watch them fight live.”

Nogueira (23-10) retired from MMA on a two-fight losing skid, with a split decision loss to Mauricio Rua and a knockout defeat to Ryan Spann, respectively in July 2020 and May 2019. The Brazilian’s last win happened in September 2018, when he scored a TKO victory over Sam Alvey.

A two-time UFC veteran, Guimaraes (13-8) lost to both Antonio Carlos Junior and Anthony Smith, in September and May of 2016. After his release, the 39-year-old went 2-5-1 on the regional circuit, with his last outing being a unanimous decision loss to Viktor Nemkov, back in December 2021.

Fight Music Show is also scheduled to feature MMA outings as well as pocket shows between fights, where some of Brazil’s most popular artists are set to perform. The event has artists such as comedian Tirulipa and singer Wesley Safado on its list. Furthermore, the card will be broadcast on pay per view, where Brito expects ‘at least 200,000 buys’.