First Look - Francis Ngannou winds up for epic nut shot in Jackass 4 teaser trailer

It’s not as though we didn’t know this was coming. Francis Ngannou’s role in Jackass 4 has been making headlines since the news of his participation in the long-running series of prank and stunt films first dropped back in July of last year. Ngannou, it seems, was chosen for his ungodly punching power, to deliver a shot to the balls of one of the film’s cast memebers, at full-on, groin-destroying brutality.

Even without having seen the stunt in action, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping struggled to grasp the insanity of signing up for such a thing.

“This is ludicrous. This is crazy,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast. “They’re going to let Francis Ngannou punch them in the balls as hard as he can...(That’s like) a Toyota Prius going at a healthy pace. Your Uber driver takes his eye off the road for a split second and where does he hit you? Right in the balls. Listen, I don’t know man. How much money would they have to pay you for Francis Ngannou to punch you in the balls as hard as he can? There’s no way! There’s no amount of money! That would explode a testicle! “Francis Ngannou will pop your balls. They will explode like a balloon. If he punches you with bare knuckles to the testicles, it’s a bad day at the office. Simple as that.”

And while Jackass was savvy enough to not include the full video of the exchange, for those lacking the vividness of Bisping’s imagination, here’s a teaser of the ‘Predator’ getting set for his shining cinematic moment.

Francis Ngannou punched a poor soul in the in Jackass Forever pic.twitter.com/k160ateynR — Chris De Santiago (@ChrisD_MMA) January 10, 2022

Ngannou is currently set to take on interim champion Ciryl Gane in a bid to unify the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 270 on January 22nd. That bout is the last on Ngannou’s current contract with the Endeavor owned MMA promotion. And with all the talk of a potential move to boxing in the air, it’s good to see the 35-year-old has been getting in a little extra bag work in his off time.

Of course, the Cameroonian-born Frenchman isn’t the only reason to get hyped for the latest Jackass movie. Check out the full teaser trailer below: