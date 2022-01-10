UFC Vegas 45 Reactions & UFC Vegas 46 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 45 REACTIONS — 1:14

Overall, this now 13-bout card saw three exhilarating first round finishes - including our Main Event, seven thrilling KO/TKO’s - including our Main Event, three sweet submissions, and three hard-fought decisions, one of them split. Rounding things out, bonuses for putting forth POTN efforts went to Cub Swanson & Melissa Gatto; FOTN honors went to Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill. What a wild Saturday night of fights we have to share with you, join us to discuss all the action!

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 45: ‘DERRICK LEWIS VS CHRIS DAUKAUS’ updated fight records & results —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. DEC 18

At 2:20 — 13. 265lbs: Derrick Lewis (26-8) DEF. Chris Daukaus (12-4) — KO/TKO, Right Hooks at 3:36 of Rd 1

At 4:15 — 12. 170lbs: Belal Muhammad (20-3) DEF. Stephen Thompson (16-6) — DEC, Unanimous (30-26x2, 30-25)

At 2:45 — FOTN: 11. 115lbs: Amanda Lemos (11-1) DEF. Angela Hill (13-11) — DEC, Split (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

At 7:05 — 10. 135lbs: Ricky Simón (19-3) DEF. Raphael Assunção (27-9) — KO/TKO, Right Hook & Uppercut at 2:14 of Rd 2, Total 7:14

At 6:55 — 9. 155lbs: Mateusz Gamrot (20-1) DEF. Diego Ferreira (17-5) — KO/TKO, Sub to Strikes at 3:26 of Rd 2, Total 8:26

At 6:00 — 8. 145lbs: Cub Swanson, POTN (28-12) DEF. Darren Elkins (26-10) — KO/TKO, Punches & Wheel Kick at 2:12 of Rd 1

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 7:58 — 7. 185lbs: Gerald Meerschaert (34-14) DEF. Dustin Stolzfus (13-4) —SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 2:59 of Rd 3, Total 12:59

6. 265lbs: Justin Tafa (5-3) DEF. Harry Hunsucker (7-5) — KO/TKO, Head Kick at 1:54 of Rd 1

At 8:38 — 5. 125lbs: Melissa Gatto, POTN (8-0) DEF. Sijara Eubanks (7-7) — KO/TKO, Body Kick at 0:45 Rd 3, Total 10:45

4. 145lbs: Charles Jourdain (12-4) DEF. Andre Ewell (17-9) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-26, 29-27)

At 9:10 — 3. 135lbs: Raquel Pennington (13-8) DEF. Macy Chiasson (7-2) — SUB, Guillotine Choke at 3:07 of Rd 2, Total 8:07

2. 265lbs: Don’Tale Mayes (9-4) DEF. Josh Parisian (14-5) — KO/TKO, Elbows from Crucifix at 3:26 of Rd 3, Total 13:26

At 9:28 — 1. 155lbs: Jordan Leavitt (9-1) DEF. Matt Sayles (8-4) — SUB, Inverted Triangle Choke at 2:05 of Rd 2, Total 7:05

UFC Vegas 46 PICKS — 14:44

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 46 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, NV, this Saturday, January 15th., 2022.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com (bout order subject to change):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JAN 15 - 7PM/4PM ETPT

12. 145lbs: Calvin Kattar (22-5) vs. Giga Chikadze (14-2)

11. Slot not confirmed at this time.

10. 125lbs: Katlyn Chookagian (16-4) vs. Jennifer Maia (19-7)

9. 125lbs: Brandon Royval (12-6) vs. Rogério Bontorin (17-3)

8. 265lbs: Chase Sherman (15-8) vs. Jake Collier (12-6)

7. 145lbs: Joanderson Brito (12-2) vs. Bill Algeo (14-6) — At 24:41

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4PM/1PM ETPT

6. 185lbs: Jamie Pickett (12-6) vs. Joseph Holmes (7-1) — At 23:33

5. 170lbs: Ramiz Brahimaj (9-3) vs. Court McGee (20-10) — At 21:42

4. 145lbs: TJ Brown (15-8) vs. Gabriel Benitez (22-9) — At 17:18

3. 155lbs: Dakota Bush (8-3) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (5-1) — At 16:55

2. 135lbs: Brian Kelleher (23-12) vs. Saidyokub Kakramonov (9-2) — At 15:50

115lbs: Vanessa Demopoulos (6-4) vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez (10-3) — At 15:36

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @MookieNCrookie AND @LevelChangePod.

For all your Odds and Betting information, be sure to visit the DraftKings SportsBook prior to every MMA event.

If you would like to catch the show with our all new enhanced graphics accompanying their commentary on our BE Presents YouTube Channel, join the gang later today.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe to Bloody Elbow Presents; that way you’ll always be the first to get all of BE’s daily MMA offerings. For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.