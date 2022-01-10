Fights on Tap: Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2 among 17 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

Fight week is here, ladies and gentlemen! Rate your excitement on a scale of one to ten in the comments.

The UFC has either announced or finalized 17 fights this week, and a bantamweight championship rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan has been set. Again.

Sterling and Yan were supposed to meet on Fight Island last year, but the champion was unable to receive medical clearance to compete after neck issues from surgery were still plaguing him. An interim championship was created, and Yan fought a short-notice replacement in Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267, where he defeated the No. 4 ranked contender via unanimous decision. Now, the title unification has been added to UFC 272, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A pair of heavyweight contests were also confirmed. Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa (!) are throwing down at UFC 271, while Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Marcin Tybura share the Octagon two weeks later at a UFC Fight Night event.

Bellator rounded out its upcoming schedule with several fights, including a welterweight clash between Andrey Koreshkov and Mukhamed Berkamov as the co-main event of Bellator 274.

UFC Fight Night — February 5

Tim Means vs. Jeremiah Wells — welterweight

UFC 271 — February 12

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa — heavyweight

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — February 19

Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev — lightweight

Jamahal Hill vs. Johnny Walker — light heavyweight

Jim MIller vs. Nikolas Motta — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — February 26

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura — heavyweight

UFC 272 — March 5

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan — bantamweight

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — March 12

Alex Caceres vs. Sodiq Yusuff — featherweight

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn — lightweight

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov — light heavyweight

JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski — women’s flyweight

UFC Fight Night — March 19

Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed — strawweight

UFC Fight Night — March 26

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena — welterweight

Montel Jackson vs. Batgerel Danaa — bantamweight

UFC 273 — April 9

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott — welterweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 273 — January 29

Lucas Brennan vs. Benjamin Lugo — featherweight

Weber Almeida vs. Josh Wright — featherweight

Nikita Mikhailov vs. Blaine Shutt — bantamweight

Bellator 274 — February 19

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Mukhamed Berkamov — welterweight

Veta Arteaga vs. Keri Taylor Melendez — women’s flyweight

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti — lightweight

Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne — lightweight

Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell — bantamweight

Corey Samuels vs. Justin Montalvo — lightweight

Isaiah Hokit vs. Albert Birckhead — featherweight

Bellator Dublin — February 25

Brian Moore vs. Jornel Lugo — bantamweight

Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov — bantamweight

Ciaran Clarke vs. Abou Tounkara — featherweight

Fabian Edwards vs. Marian Dimitrov — middleweight

Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page — women’s strawweight

Stefano Paterno vs. Luco Poclit — welterweight

Scott Pedersen vs. Nathan Kelly — featherweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 66 — January 15

Hubert Szymajda vs. Kacper Koziorębski — welterweight

Michal Materla vs. Jason Radcliffe — middleweight

Gracjan Szadzinski vs. Francesco Moricca — lightweight

Announced Invicta FC fights:

Invicta FC 45 — January 12

Ramona Pascual vs. Shamir Peshewa catchweight (150 lbs.)

Katie Saull vs. Tamika Jones — women’s atomweight