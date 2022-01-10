 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Kill yourself’ - UFC champ Kamaru Usman unloads on social media troll

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman sends a strong, scathing message to one of his trolls on social media.

By Milan Ordoñez
/ new
Kamaru Usman smiles at Colby Covington during their title rematch at UFC 268.
Kamaru Usman smiles at Colby Covington during their title rematch at UFC 268.
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

If you base it solely on his interviews, it’s easier to describe UFC champion Kamaru Usman as a fairly classy individual. He would have some fiery words for his opponents from time to time, but he isn’t known to cross the line when he’s on the mic.

Some of his social media activities, however, paint a slightly different picture of “The Nigerian Nightmare.” In 2020, his Twitter account sent out some foul, loathsome messages to Conor McGregor, which the Irish UFC star didn’t buy. Usman later claimed his account had been compromised but denied rumors that his manager Ali Abdelaziz was behind all of it.

But back in November during the Justin Gaethje-Khabib Nurmagomedov Twitter “beef,” he did insinuate that Abdelaziz has some control over the social media profiles of his fellow Dominance MMA talents.

Over the weekend, Usman (or someone else pretending to be him) went on social media once again to send out a scathing message. Snapchat was the platform of choice this time, and the short note was directed to an unnamed troll.

Whomever you are watching my story please kill yourself. 2022 just started and your life is centered around others.

Better Yet KILL YOURSELF. HAVE FUN WATCHING MY LIFE & NOT YOURS.

Well, that’s not very nice.

The 34-year-old Usman (20-1) last saw action at UFC 268 in November in a title rematch against Colby Covington. He won via unanimous decision to mark his fifth successful title defense.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...