‘Kill yourself’ - UFC champ Kamaru Usman unloads on social media troll

If you base it solely on his interviews, it’s easier to describe UFC champion Kamaru Usman as a fairly classy individual. He would have some fiery words for his opponents from time to time, but he isn’t known to cross the line when he’s on the mic.

Some of his social media activities, however, paint a slightly different picture of “The Nigerian Nightmare.” In 2020, his Twitter account sent out some foul, loathsome messages to Conor McGregor, which the Irish UFC star didn’t buy. Usman later claimed his account had been compromised but denied rumors that his manager Ali Abdelaziz was behind all of it.

But back in November during the Justin Gaethje-Khabib Nurmagomedov Twitter “beef,” he did insinuate that Abdelaziz has some control over the social media profiles of his fellow Dominance MMA talents.

@TeamKhabib & @Justin_Gaethje y’all both my brothers so do like I did and get your passwords back lol pic.twitter.com/19KxpR9IIH — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 12, 2021

Over the weekend, Usman (or someone else pretending to be him) went on social media once again to send out a scathing message. Snapchat was the platform of choice this time, and the short note was directed to an unnamed troll.

Kamaru Usman just violated his Snapchat followers pic.twitter.com/WZ0Ki364Hl — (@SlawsomeMMA) January 9, 2022

Whomever you are watching my story please kill yourself. 2022 just started and your life is centered around others. Better Yet KILL YOURSELF. HAVE FUN WATCHING MY LIFE & NOT YOURS.

Well, that’s not very nice.

The 34-year-old Usman (20-1) last saw action at UFC 268 in November in a title rematch against Colby Covington. He won via unanimous decision to mark his fifth successful title defense.