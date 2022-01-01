Grappling Report: Craig Jones loses shock upset at Fury Pro Grappling 3

Expectations were high for the final professional grappling event of the year and they grew even more when the lineup for Fury Pro Grappling 3 was revealed to contain a number of high-profile UFC veterans. Things progressed as expected for much of the night with Nicky Rodriguez submitting Steve Mowry and Clay Guida outworking Billy Quarantillo in an incredibly fast-paced match.

Then the biggest shock of the night came in the co-main event when Craig Jones took on undefeated UFC heavyweight Sean Brady. Jones wasn’t able to get his game going at any point during the match and dropped a decision to the more aggressive top-player. The main event then saw Carla Esparza step in on short-notice to face Danielle Kelly, but she lost in a rather unsatisfying fashion after suffering a gruesome cut above her eye.

Full results for the event can be found here.

First competitors announced for return of EBI in 2022

The Eddie Bravo Invitational was one of the most successful promotions in the history of the sport right up until the day it disappeared from our screens back three years ago. It provided a launchpad for the careers of some of the most exciting grapplers around right now with winners including the likes of Geo Martinez, Garry Tonon, Erin Blanchfield, Bia Mesquita, and of course Gordon Ryan.

That’s why news of it’s return has been so welcome to professional grappling fans, with the promotion getting ready to stage a comeback event at some time in 2022. The exact date is not yet confirmed but early entrants include Tye Ruotolo, B-Team’s Nicky Ryan, 10th Planet’s Nathan Orchard, Danaher product Oliver Taza, and one of Canada’s most impressive grapplers, Dante Leon.

Royler Gracie becomes latest inductee to ADCC Hall of Fame

The growth of inaugural class of the ADCC Hall of Fame is showing no signs of slowing as yet another legend has been included. The seventh inductee is yet another member of the Gracie family and one of the most successful competitors in the 66kg division, Royler Gracie. He was not only an ADCC world champion, but actually the first person to win a weight division three times in a row.

Since then, only two other people have achieved the same feat in over two decades of competition, fellow Hall of Famer Marcelo Garcia and another legend of the 66kg division, Rubens ‘Cobrinha’ Charles. This induction means that almost half of the entire ADCC Hall of Fame actually comes from the Gracie family, as Royler will be joining the very first inductee Roger and the only female inductee to date, Kyra Gracie.

Stellar matches announced for first WNO event of the year

2021 has come to an end but work has already begun on putting together the first matches of 2022, with Who’s Number One wasting no time in announcing their first event. The promotion revealed that they will be continuing to crown their inaugural class of champions with Craig Jones facing off against Pedro Marinho for the Light-Heavyweight championship, while his teammate Nick Rodriguez takes on Checkmat’s Elder Cruz.

Another title is on the line as Tye Ruotolo attempts to become the first two-weight WNO champion in a welterweight match against Levi Jones-Leary. There will also be at least one female match on the card as IBJJF no gi world champion Amanda ‘Tubby’ Alequin takes on fresh black belt and the recent winner of the ADCC North American East Coast trials, Brianna Ste-Marie.

Quick Hits

Technique Corner

Lapel Choke from Side Control

Five options from the Smash Pass position

Ude Gaeshi / Spinning Throw