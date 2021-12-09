UFC 269 video: Embedded, part 2 - ‘The belt will stay with us’

UFC 269 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the second episode for this weekend’s big show in Sin City, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at the Vegas airport with Amanda and Nina Nunes, and their daughter. Amanda likes fight week, and says that Vegas is her second home. She interacts with a fan on FaceTime who is losing his mind at getting the chance to talk to her. She’s very happy that she gets to travel with her family.

Macaco! Charles Oliveira is with his jiu-jitsu coach, MMA pioneer Jorge Patino. He’s been with Oliveira since the start, and he believes that he will hold the belt for a long time. Folks, if you’ve never seen a Macaco fight go back and and watch his epic bouts with Pele Landi-Jons. It’s like 1996 or 1997, but that’s what cemented my MMA fandom, and they still hold up today as great, technical matchups.

Back to the show. Oliveira’s head coach talks about what the belt means to the whole team while Oliveira goes through drills with a few training partners. They’re a family, not just a team.

Things move to Julianna Pena’s house in Chicago. She’s packing to leave for Vegas and clowns around about her suitcase being too heavy to lift. They briefly shift to Amanda Nunes, who bought a cowboy hat that Nina Nunes actually likes for once, then back to Pena. Her coach has to limit her because she wants to work too much. She hasn’t fought at T-Mobile since UFC 200, and she won that night. So she’s hoping for the same thing five years later.

At Dustin Poirier’s house, he shows a video of his daughter to coach Mike Brown and they both have a laugh. Brown talks about Poirier’s strength of competition over the last few years and how well-rounded he’s become. He’s built for five-rounders.

And that’s it! UFC 269 goes down in Vegas this Saturday night.