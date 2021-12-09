UFC 269 video: Embedded, part 1 - ‘He has his story, I have mine’

UFC 269 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the first episode for this weekend’s big show in Sin City, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off in Illinois with women’s bantamweight title challenger Julianna Pena. She has a lot of confidence, and she’s not getting knocked out in 10 seconds. Her coach says she’s basically been in a camp for a year. She’s not hurt, and she’s ready.

Lightweight champ Charles Olivieira arrives in Vegas. He says that being the beltholder has brought a lot of new things into his life, and more responsibility, but he’s the same humble guy he’s always been. It took him 11 years in the UFC to become a champion. He has a lot of respect for opponent Dustin Poirier, and doesn’t say anything negative about him at all.

Poirier is in Vegas early, and he’s just healing up from camp and prepared to be a world champion.

Back to Pena. She trains in multiple locations depending on the discipline. Her boxing coach thinks she’s got the perfect style to deal with Amanda Nunes’ power.

Back to Poirier. Him and some coaches/teammates try to set up a ping pong table in the yard but they break it pretty much immediately. Let the Benny Hill music commence. They manage to fix it. Poirier brought some of his daughter’s drawings with him. They all go for a run on the streets and motivate each other. He’s the lightest he’s ever been coming into fight week, since his nutritionist has been making his meals since the start of camp. He didn’t get a Thanksgiving dinner, but it’s gonna be Christmasgiving for him instead. He’s gonna use his title belt as a plate.

Dominick Cruz time. He doesn’t fight to be a gatekeeper. Him and his coach like the matchup with Pedro Munhoz because he’s an intelligent fighter.

And that’s it! UFC 269 goes down this Saturday night in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.