Watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier press conference live stream

We are just two days away from UFC 269 in Las Vegas, and what a way to wrap up the pay-per-view schedule for 2021. In the main event, Charles Oliveira takes on Dustin Poirier for Oliveira’s lightweight title. The co-main event is a women’s bantamweight championship bout between reigning champ-champ Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena. There are so many intriguing fights from top to bottom that this could be a classic card.

Before they go inside the Octagon and before they even weigh-in on Friday, there’s the matter of the pre-fight press conference. Words will be spoken! Questions will be asked! The big names get their time to shine and talk to media, and you can watch the live stream of Thursday’s presser at the top of the page starting at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

Here’s who will be in attendance:

Charles Oliveira - UFC lightweight champion

Dustin Poirier - Former UFC interim lightweight champion

Amanda Nunes - UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion

Julianna Pena - First-time UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger

Dana White - UFC president