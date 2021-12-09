Jon Jones excited to be training with Henry Cejudo: He’s amazing

Jon Jones appears to have found a new home at Fight Ready in Phoenix, Arizona training alongside Olympic gold medalist and former UFC two-weight champion Henry Cejudo.

‘Bones’ is also still training with Greg Jackson despite being booted out of JacksonWink MMA but is really excited to be working with ‘Triple C’, who he credits as being ‘family-orientated’ and a ‘man of God’.

“It’s amazing. Henry Cejudo is amazing,” Jones told KRQE during a recent interview (h/t MMA Junkie).

“He’s very family-oriented. He loves martial arts with all of his heart, and he’s a man of God, as well. We have that in common. It’s just a really good thing. I really enjoy the way he’s taken me under his wing and just shown me a different way of looking at the game.”

“Not just the martial arts game, but the game of life. We talk about happiness and being real with emotions. His coaching is more than just combat tactics. He really tries to make you the best man you can be.”

“It really feels like he’s a guy that I need to be around. I’m excited to grow. I’m excited to be more honest with myself than ever before and just elevate to a new place – a new place not only as an athlete, but spiritually and mentally. I’m excited.”

Jones is targeting a comeback in April/July at Madison Square Garden in New York City against the winner of the upcoming heavyweight title bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.