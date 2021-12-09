Jon Jones reveals two possible dates for UFC comeback at Madison Square Garden

UFC Hall of Famer Jon Jones is targeting a comeback in April/July at Madison Square Garden in New York City — the former light heavyweight champion revealed during a recent interview with KRQE News (h/t MMA News).

“I’m looking to fight somewhere in April, possibly Madison Square Garden, or total opposite date, possibly July at International Fight Week. So those are the two dates that I’m eyeing.”

Jones hasn’t fought since he vacated the light heavyweight title in 2020 and, when he comes back, the 34-year-old plans to take on the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt.

“I think it’ll depend on who wins in January between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, and we’ll just take it from there,” he said.

Jones was kicked out of JacksonWink MMA earlier this year over domestic violence allegations. The controversial star now trains at Fight Ready in Phoenix, Arizona under the tutelage of Eddie Cha and Henry Cejudo. He is currently #6 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.