Oliveira doesn’t care what Khabib has to say about him ahead of UFC 269

“He’s retired now so I don’t really care about what he has to say.”

By Lewis Mckeever
Charles Oliveira is set to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.
Charles Oliveira poses with the lightweight title ahead of the UFC 264 PPV at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira couldn’t care less about the opinion of Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of his title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 this Saturday.

Nurmagomedov has predicted a victory for ‘The Diamond’ on Dec. 11 and, while Khabib is entitled to his opinion, ‘Do Bronx’ has got better things to do than listen to the ramblings of a retired fighter ahead of the most important fight of his career.

“I don’t really care about this talk,” Oliveira told The Schmo in a recent interview (h/t Fernando Quiles Jr. of MiddleEasy). “People can think whatever they want. Every time someone tells me I’m gonna lose I go there and prove them that they’re wrong and I get the W.”

“To be honest, I don’t care what Khabib says,” he continued. “He can say whatever he wants. He’s retired now so I don’t really care about what he has to say.”

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier takes place on Saturday, Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

