Like so many of the PPV cards the UFC has put on this year, this one is almost too stacked. Compelling, high level fights all up and down a card that could easily have still been great with 3-4 fewer fights. In the main event, Charles Oliveira makes the first defense of his lightweight title against former interim champion Dustin Poirier. Amanda Nunes makes the sixth defense of her bantamweight title in the co-main. And Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio rounds out the card with a dose of Cody Garbrandt and Sean O’Malley.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC 269 fight card, as it stands right now:

ESPN+ PPV CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier — At 4:41, Odds 18:43, Picks, Zane: Oliveira, Connor: Poirier

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena — At 19:46, Odds 26:01, Picks, Both: Nunes

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio — At 26:45, Odds 34:07, Picks, Both: Neal

Kai Kara France vs. Cody Garbrandt — At 35:22, Odds 50:35, Picks, Both: Kara-France

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley — At 51:07, Odds 1:00:07, Picks, Both: O’Malley

ESPN2 PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige — At 2:37, Odds 16:07, Picks, Both: Emmett

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz — At 16:48, Odds 29:52, Picks, Zane: Cruz, Connor: Munhoz

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa — At 30:09, Odds 41:54, Picks, Both: Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva — At 42:07, Odds 42:24, Picks, Both: Silva

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6:15/3:15 ET&PT

Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders — At 43:09, Odds 51:04, Picks, Zane: Anders, Connor: Muniz

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick — At 51:23, Odds 1:03:41, Picks, Both: Maverick

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell — At 1:04:00, Odds 1:07:52, Picks, Both: Perez

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner — At 1:08:44, Odds 1:11:58, Picks, Both: Hall

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley — At 1:13:58, Odds 1:22:34, Picks, Zane: Costa, Connor: Kelley

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira — At 1:22:48, Odds 1:23:47, Picks, Both: Robertson

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC Vegas 44: Zane went 6/13, Connor tied with 7/13 as well. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 429/688 and Connor is now 418/688.

