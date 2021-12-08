Sean O’Malley doesn’t think Conor McGregor will be at an advantage at 190-pounds

UFC star Conor McGregor looks like a different man after bulking up to 190 lbs — but Sean O’Malley isn’t so sure it was a good idea.

‘The Notorious’ has gained roughly 22 pounds of muscle while injured (which is a feat in and of itself) — but ‘Suga’ can’t understand why.

O’Malley thinks McGregor will potentially be at a disadvantage at that weight but he wouldn’t be surprised if the Irishman proves him wrong and silences the critics in his comeback.

“I don’t think that’s necessarily good for fighting, dude. I don’t think that’s going to be an advantage or a benefit,” O’Malley said on a recent episode of The Timbo Sugar Show podcast (h/t BJPenn.com). “Dude, if Conor’s 190 (lbs) right now, he should not go down and fight at 155.”

“Watch him go do it, and be fast as f**k, and be better than ever too,” he added.

McGregor is currently sidelined with a broken leg but is expected to return to the UFC by next year.

Meanwhile O’Malley, who bumped into McGregor during an NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers, is scheduled to take on Brazilian bantamweight prospect Raulian Paiva at UFC 269.

The highly anticipated PPV, which features a headlining lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier as well as a women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Juliana Pena, takes place Saturday, Dec. 11, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.