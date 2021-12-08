‘He doesn’t do the homework’ - Dominick Cruz says he mutes Daniel Cormier’s commentary

Former champions Dominick Cruz and Daniel Cormier are both part of the UFC’s color commentary team. But “The Dominator,” apparently, isn’t a fan of DC’s work on the mic.

Speaking to reporters during Wednesday’s UFC 269 media day, Cruz first gave props to play-by-play man Jon Anik. Then he had this to say about Cormier:

“When it comes to DC, I usually mute it. I love DC, he’s my friend,” Cruz said. “But to me, in my experience, he doesn’t do the homework. He wants to get in and out, get the job done, make his money. And I think he cares about us (fighters), but it’s just different. He doesn’t do the preparation from my experience.

“Now, I’m hoping he watches some film, this time, on me, so that he knows what I’m doing and why I’m doing it. But I’m not gonna hold my breath on that, that’s for sure.”

Cruz will take on Pedro Munhoz at the ESPN prelims this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cormier and Joe Rogan will be alongside Jon Anik for the call of the UFC’s final pay-per-view of 2021.