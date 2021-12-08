Report: Ex-UFC champ Renan Barao signs with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC, debuts in January

Former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao seems to finally be headed to his first outing following his release.

Once briefly linked with both Taura FC and Premier FC, the ‘Baron’ ended up never fighting for either promotion. Now, Super Lutas reports that Renan has signed a contract with former lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle Fighting Championship.

Barao is expected to make his debut on January 28 at the first Eagle FC event in the United States, which is scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida. The card is set to be headlined by a heavyweight bout between kickboxer Tyrone Spong and former UFC contender Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva.

Barao (34-9-1 NC) is on a five-fight losing skid, with defeats to Aljamain Sterling, Brian Kelleher, Andre Ewell, Luke Sanders and most recently, Douglas Andrade, back in November 2019.

The 34-year-old’s last win happened in September 2016, when he defeated Phillipe Nover by way of unanimous decision.