UFC 269 video: Watch Countdown to Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

UFC 269 fight week is here!

The final pay-per-view of 2021 features a pair of championship bouts. In the main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira makes his first title defense against former interim champion Dustin Poirier, who’s looking to become undisputed champ for the first time in his remarkable career. In the co-main event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes puts her women’s bantamweight belt on the line against first-time title challenger Julianna Pena.

As usual, when it’s a pay-per-view week it gets the Countdown treatment. You can watch the full Countdown to UFC 269 video at the top of the page, with features on both title fights comprising the entire episode. I’m sure if Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards was still on the card it would’ve received some Countdown shine, but alas, that’ll have to happen another time.

UFC 269 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the usual main card start time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.