UFC 269 midweek betting odds: Dustin Poirier favored to take lightweight belt from Charles Oliveira

UFC 269 is right around the corner (December 11th) and the promotion’s lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, will be defending his belt against the former interim champ, Dustin Poirier. The unstoppable force that is Amanda Nunes will also be defending her bantamweight crown against TUF season 18 winner, Julianna Pena. Before we make it to fight night, let’s have a look at the betting odds for these two tussles.

Dustin Poirier has been listed as the betting favorite over the champ Charles Oliveira and is expected to finally hold the UFC’s undisputed lightweight belt. Poirier’s current moneyline sits at -160, with a successful $100 wager earning a total return of $162.50. As for Oliveira, his underdog value is residing around the +140 mark. That means a $100 bet on the champ stands to make $240 altogether.

Poirier has been in full-form as of late, with his only loss in recent memory being to the man that retired as an undefeated champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. That’s not to say that Charles Oliveira isn’t on his own impressive run, but the resume of Dustin has been substantially more stiff as of late. Even if this turns out to be a war, which of these two men are known for their toughness in the face of adversity, and which one of them isn’t? The betting odds seem appropriate, and could even be a little wider in my opinion.

The betting odds for the UFC 269 co-main event have the female G.O.A.T. Amanda Nunes as a colossal betting favorite over her challenger Julianna Pena. Gamblers can lay the price on Nunes for an oh so steep cost of -900. At that line, a $100 bet on Amanda would only see a profit of $11.11, plus the initial $100 back. As for Lima, her underdog tag is floating around at an altitude of +600, with a $100 wager paying out a total of $700. Since losing to Cat Zingano in 2014, Nunes has earned a justification for these wild odds by toppling literally EVERYONE. Honestly, unless someone new comes out of left field, or Julianna finds some miraculous way to win, this kind of feels like Amanda’s final challenger.

Check out the UFC 269 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings:

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds stats and betting whims.

Be sure to check back in with Bloody Elbow to catch the final betting odds on fight day, as the moneylines tend to shift a bit following the weigh-ins. Be sure to subscribe to our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our podcast content. Happy hunting!